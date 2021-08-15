Mailbag: Thanks to all for National Night Out

I’d like to thank Fire Chief Kenneth McCarthy for attending our National Night Out event on Aug. 3.

We appreciate the informational brochures he brought for distribution, and his staying to answer questions even though it was long past his usual workday. Our generous Southeast Park Avenue and surrounding area neighbors contributed 60 pounds of canned food for the South Side Food Bank, in addition to cash donations.

The neighborhood folks also contribute their refundable cans and bottles, which fund our neighborhood activities such as the National Night Out root beer float social and Styrofoam recycling at the south First Alternative Natural Foods Co-op. Thank you to all who participated!

Nancy Rohn

Corvallis

