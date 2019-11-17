{{featured_button_text}}

I was amazed at all the young people who were in the Veterans Day Parade.

The Girl Scouts, Boy Scouts and Cub Scouts touched this veteran's heart, coming up to me and thanking for me for my service. The Cub Scouts gave me little personal notes thanking me. Thanks to all the volunteers who help put this amazing event together.

Looking forward to next year's parade.

Thank you.

Michael Derrah

Albany (Nov. 14)

