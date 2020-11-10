Mailbag: Thanks for the no vote on the bridge

I would like to personally thank Corvallis city councilors Struthers, Maughan, Wyse, Shaffer and Junkins for their “no” vote on the recent motion for the city to take control of the Van Buren Bridge.

They saved Corvallis taxpayers millions and millions of dollars in expenditures trying to preserve an obsolete, unsafe and outdated white elephant. The new bridge will include safe pathways for pedestrians and bicyclists, so there is no need to duplicate these services by preserving an artifact that outlived its usefulness several decades ago.

The city already needs special levies to fund the library, aquatic center, parks and other essentials, and a hefty add-on fee on our water bills to fund police and fire services. We certainly do not need to commit unknown millions to move, rebuild and maintain what would essentially be a bridge to nowhere.

As for PreservationWorks, the $30,000 needlessly spent on a pie-in-the-sky plan to save the Van Buren Bridge would have been better spent on the dilapidated house on Second Street that they purchased. So far, I’ve seen no significant progress renovating that eyesore, save some cosmetic landscaping.

Brooks Hatch

Corvallis

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0