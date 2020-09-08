Mailbag: Thanks for making response a success

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Albany's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Just wanted to share a few numbers that I found interesting. At the time I write this, there have been 466 COVID-19 deaths in Oregon and 183,000 COVID deaths in the entire United States.

Oregon’s population is 4.218 million and the population of the United States is 328.2 million. Oregon’s share of the population is 4.218/328.2 = 0.0128 or 1.28%. If Oregon’s COVID deaths were proportionate to the rest of the United States, we would have had (0.0128)/(183,000) = 2,352 deaths, five times more than we have had!

Put another way, if the rest of the United States had the same COVID death rate as Oregon, only 36,000 people would have died, not 183,000!

I would like to offer my thanks to Gov. Brown; to the state, county and city health departments; to all the health care providers; and to the conscientious mask-wearing and social-distancing Oregonians for making Oregon’s response to the pandemic a success compared to that of the rest of the country.

Jonathan Istok

Corvallis

