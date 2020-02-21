Mailbag: Thanks for filling potholes at parks

I want to thank the Corvallis Parks and Rec Department for filling the potholes in the parking lots of MLK and Woodland Park. Those of us that frequent the parks appreciate it very much.
L.W. Russell
Corvallis
I want to thank the Corvallis Parks and Rec Department for filling the potholes in the parking lots of MLK and Woodland Park. Those of us that frequent the parks appreciate it very much.
L.W. Russell
Corvallis
