Dick Olsen, thank you for being the adult in the room when convening with the Central Albany Revitalization Agency and the council bunch for the ARA meeting reported in the Oct. 18 D-H. (The advisory group is emphasizing its initials — ARA — to get around the oft-maligned — and it isn't hard to malign — CARA acronym.)
The city of Albany is "only" short $11 million in its 2020 budget, but CARA (and the council — one and the same with the mayor thrown in) wants to spent $2.36 million for consultants to develop a concept for the Albany waterfront, engage the public, and deliver that concept in the form of plans. And, at this point, no one knows what the concept or plans will be!
This $2.36 million will be paid to Portland consultants for "online surveys, interviews with stakeholders, community events, advisory committees and social media outreach." In plain talk, they are getting paid millions for b.s. And, as Mr. Olsen points out, the Ccuncil cannot cancel the consultants' contract unless the Portland outfit doesn't deliver the "b.s." on time!
You have free articles remaining.
I'll stop for now. What else can one say other than to thank Dick Olsen for being the lone "no" vote.
Mary Brock
Albany (Nov. 5)