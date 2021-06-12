Mailbag: Thank you to those who painted house

We have lived in Albany for more than 35 years.

My son and I noticed that our house was in dire need of a paint job.

A friend suggested I call Habitat for Humanity to see what they could do. They came out to assess the job.

They came out the following week and got started. Because it had been such a long time since the last paint job, they put siding on it. A group of about eight volunteers came and started painting. They not only put on siding, they also replaced the garage door; what a surprise! They did an outstanding job.

A very special thank-you goes to Stacy and Jerry, who spearheaded the whole job.

Thank you so much also to all of the volunteers.

Carolyn Bliege

Gary Bliege

Albany

