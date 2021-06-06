Mailbag: Thank you to GT for Reser Stadium story

It turns out Trump believers aren’t the only people who are delusional.

Our own Oregon State University Board of Trustees thinks that spending $324 million to reduce the number of seats at Reser Stadium will more than double revenues in the future. Are they planning to sell blocks of “premium seating” to companies and wealthy donors? They wouldn’t want these “premium” folks to have to mingle with the public at a public university, I guess.

The board believes potential students will be so dazzled by the new stadium welcome center that increased enrollment will add $2 million a year in tuition. The board also supports getting additional revenue by leasing new medical facilities (it’s not just a stadium renovation, I guess) to the other behemoth “nonprofit” in town, no doubt from the exorbitant medical insurance that real people have to pay.

This is the same board that thought it was a good idea for a private firm to conduct a secret hiring process for the previous university president, which ignored critical new information about his conduct at Louisiana State University. Oh, and it turns out the athletics program has been running at a deficit for 15 years.