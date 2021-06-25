Mailbag: Thank you to couple in white SUV

I want to thank the kind young couple in the white SUV who I met the night of May 22.

After midnight, I had driven to North Albany to have my poodle, Cammy, put down because she was suffering.

After I left there, I was turned around in the dark, and in pain. I didn’t know how to get back to the bridge over the river. These nice people said, “Follow us and we’ll get you there.”

They even drove alongside me on Highway 99 and asked me if I was all right now. I said yes. Thank you very much. I also didn’t mention I am almost 85 years old.

Pat Kirk

Brownsville

