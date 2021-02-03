Mailbag: Thank you, President Trump

Thank you for the good pictures you had in the GT on Jan. 17 of President Trump’s four years in office.

Below are some more things that I am thankful for, regarding President Trump's being in office.

Thank you for showing us that we don’t need to be under China’s thumb anymore, economically or any other way.

Thank you for one of the strongest economies we’ve ever experienced in my lifetime.

Thank you for all you have done for the minority communities, and the outstanding decrease in the unemployment rate you had.

Thank you for supporting our nation’s flag and the men and women who fought for the freedom that stands behind that flag.

Thank you for supporting our nation’s law enforcement organizations.

Thank you for quelling the flood of illegal immigration.

Thank you for giving corporations a reason to come back to America to make our own products and put Americans back to work.

Thank you for bringing our troops home from endless deployments that presented us with little more than body bags.