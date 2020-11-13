Mailbag: Thank you for the gift of your music

Thank you, Gerry Kosanovic.

Thank you for “Bridge Over Troubled Water” on a day when the magnitude and solitude of the pandemic threatened to consume me.

Thank you for “Nine to Five” on Labor Day and the opportunity to say a quiet, internal thanks to my parents, who labored so hard to give me a good life.

Thank you for “Annie’s Song (You Fill Up My Senses)” on the day of my 59th wedding anniversary, as my husband and I prepared to go pick up a carryout meal to eat by candlelight at home.

Thank you for “Mr. Bojangles” on the day of songwriter Jerry Jeff Walker’s death, for the reminder that even those who are truly gifted will someday leave us.

Thank you for “Habanera,” because … well, simply because it’s a beautiful piece of music.

And thank you for “Monster Mash” (the only one of these pieces I didn’t hear), for giving a little girl who couldn’t go trick-or-treating a chance to dance on the shoulders of her father.

Thank you, Gerry Kosanovic, for the gift of your music through these past few months. I will never forget it.

Jan Sanetel

Corvallis

