Mailbag: Thank you for the found year

We hear again and again about “the lost year.” Well, mine was found.

I spent 2020 at home with my teenage son. It wasn’t expected, and it wasn’t the first choice of either of us. He is 13 (enough said). I, like many mothers who put their careers on hold once, was reticent to do so again.

As it turns out, we didn’t kill each other. Nor did we hold hands and sing “Kumbaya.” We did, however, watch the hummingbirds pollinate our blossoms, run up mountains, see the first daffodils emerge bold and bright in the spring, memorize “The Lady of Shalott,” learn to make jam, and rejoice together in so many small and big wonders.

I found a year of time with my son that I never ought to have had, never knew that I needed, never will have again. I found the time to learn about myself and to see the world through his eyes, eyes that are just awakening, bursting through the earth like the brazen yellow of the daffodils.

When I read of “the lost year,” I look over at the proud and kind man my son is becoming. I taste the berries of our jam. I hear the susurrus of the hummingbird wings. I feel grateful for all that I have found.