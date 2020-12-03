Mailbag: Thank you for saving lives

I wish to express a view opposite that in a recent letter to the Editor’s Mailbag (“Liberal extremists love to use power,” Nov. 24).

The writer characterized Gov. Brown’s recent actions as “purely political,” “under the convenient guise as an emergency order to protect the public from COVID-19” and a “trampling of our faith and right to assemble.”

I believe Gov. Brown’s actions are precisely to protect Oregonians from COVID-19. The nation is setting records nearly every day now for cases, hospitalizations and deaths. In the big spike last summer, we set records of more than 60,000 cases, and now we are over 150,000 virtually every day. Hospitalizations nationally are at an all-time high and deaths have followed, with well over 2,200 on Nov. 25.

Record spikes are taking place across the country, in red states and blue states. Oregon is not exempt from this and is also setting records in cases, hospitalizations and deaths.

Gov. Brown should be supported and praised for her actions. Her only possible motive is saving lives. Liberal Democrats love Thanksgiving too. There is no political upside for her in doing this. It is just the right thing to do.