Mailbag: Thank you for recognizing grads

I would like to thank the Corvallis community for showing up June 6 for the Corvallis High School 2020 graduation parade.

I rode in the parade with my son, William Peterson, who is in the graduating class. It was wonderful to see so many people from the Corvallis community standing along the parade route holding signs, offering congratulations and cheering on the Class of 2020! Thank you so much for recognizing the graduates on their special day.

Bonnie Bailey

Corvallis

 

