Mailbag: Thank God for president's work

In response to David R. Grube’s Editor’s Mailbag letter (Nov. 29) “What has Trump done during virus?”

According to David R. Grube, “Nero fiddled. Donald golfed.” To me, this stalemate makes as much sense as Joe Biden’s statement “If I had been president, there would have been no loss of life from COVID-19” (Wuhan virus).

With any luck, David R. Grube and I will be in the same line to get our COVID-19 (Wuhan Virus) shots, brought to us by Donald J. Trump’s Operation Warp Speed. (Maybe he called it in from the golf course.)

We would then be able to discuss how Gov. Cuomo killed thousands of elderly people by sending COVID-positive patients to rest homes while not using a hospital ship and a civic center set up to take the overflow from hospitals. Called in from the golf course? Probably not.

Just one more thing: When this Wuhan virus first started, it was estimated that 2 million Americans would die. I might add, if Obama and Biden were still in charge, 3 million Americans would have died. Of course, I have no idea that that last statement is true. Thank God for President Trump’s work, a true statement.