Mailbag: Thank God for police officers

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Albany's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

When I was a young boy, my dad taught me that a policeman was my best friend and I should respect him (her).

Then when I had children of my own, I taught them the same thing. One day, while standing on a corner in Bend with my 4-year-old son, holding his hand, watching for the light to change, a policeman walked up on the other side of my boy.

When my son realized this, he put his hand in the officer’s hand, smiled at him and said, “Hi, friend!” The officer and I both had tears in our eyes.

I wonder if anyone has ever wondered what our country would be like with no police.

I know there is a bad apple in every bushel, but in my opinion, there is no finer person than a police officer.

Terrence L. Seevers

Albany

Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0