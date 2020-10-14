Mailbag: Tennis court has lights in wrong place

First let me start off by thanking Greater Albany Public Schools for the new tennis courts at West Albany High School.

I think there could have been a better place for them, as there really is no good place for spectators to watch the matches that go on there.

The other item I see that is a real problem is the location of the light poles on the baseline where the two courts are. I’m not sure who approved the design, but they must not have played tennis or asked any tennis player what they thought about the court design.

I play a lot of tennis and can hit a slice serve that curves to the right that would put the pole right in line with where the receiver would be running and can see them hitting the pole with their racquet and breaking it, or worse, them hitting the pole with their body and suffering who knows what. The baseline is the worse place to have a hindrance, as you do a lot of running to the left and right sides. It is a recipe for disaster.

I would like to suggest that the poles be moved to the back of the court along the fence. I can see the problems and expense with moving them, but think about the cost when someone hits them running full out and ends up in the emergency room for a broken bone.

David Alexander

Albany

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0