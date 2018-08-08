It may take three letters to tell the full Tamimi story. (Your story about Ahed was heavily censored by Israel, a frequent occurrence; so journalists — even Muslim ones — self-censor.)
The people of Nabi Saleh have been protesting weekly since 2009 because the neighboring settlement Halamish stole their only spring. Now Nabi Saleh must buy rationed water from Israel.
The Tamimis lead the weekly protests, so Israel targets them. Father Bassem has been arrested 12 times, his wife Nariman five times. Israeli soldiers shot her twice, recently in the leg so she can't walk without crutches. Their oldest son was arrested at 14, another child shot in the hand.
Tamimi brother-in-law Rushdi, cousins Mustafa, and Izz al-Din have been killed, Rushdi shot 80 times, a killing called unjustified by the IDF itself. Israeli rights group B'Tselem called Izz's neck shots illegal. Soldiers fired tear gas at Mustafa's funeral, according to Haaretz journalist Gideon Levy, who attended. Sister Bassama was killed by an army interpreter pushing her down a staircase, breaking her neck; she left five children. Cousin Mohammed, 15, shot in the head with a tear gas canister, now has a caved-in skull.
The Guardian: “Ahed is ... the second generation of Palestinians to grow up under occupation. Her father … was born in 1967 — the year Israel seized [the rest of Palestine]... They have known only a life of checkpoints, identity papers, detentions, house demolitions, intimidation, humiliation and violence...” Eighty percent of homes have demolition orders.
Next: prison shakings/cerebral hemorrhaging, skunk water.
June Forsyth Kenagy
Albany (Aug. 6)
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.