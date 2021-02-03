Mailbag: Tell us positives of last four years

On the day of the Biden/Harris inauguration, I spoke by phone with newly elected Linn County Commissioner Sherrie Sprenger regarding the Republican Party: where she thought it was heading in the wake of the wreckage caused by Donald Trump.

I asked her if Trump were to be the nominee for president by the Republican Party, 2024, would she vote for him?

Ms. Sprenger opined that it was kind of a hypothetical question, because we do not know that he will run, that a lot can happen in four years. I agree.

The question was not intended as a gotcha, but was intended to understand better how Ms. Sprenger viewed the last four years under the Trump administration. So the yes or no answer never came. Of course Ms. Sprenger works for all of us, receives her salary from all constituents, so perhaps a bit more reckoning of the sad state of affairs caused by her party’s lack of leadership.

After the unanswered yes-or-no question, Ms. Sprenger said that we have to see how the Biden/Harris administration does. I did not ask a question about them, so why she said that only Ms. Sprenger could answer.