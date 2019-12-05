Now that the Benton County commissioners have sold our soul to the timber industry, let’s see what we got for it. Benton County will get $6.7 million. Not bad. That’s $70 per resident. But wait, where will the money come from? It will come from the state budget, which is funded largely by income taxes and property taxes. The settlement will cost every person in Oregon about $238. That means each Benton County resident will have a net loss of about $168 in addition to having mismanaged forests in perpetuity. What a deal!
So, if Benton County was sold a bill of goods on the timber lawsuit, who were the big winners? Well, the lawyers will get about $160 million (cha-ching); Linn County gets $52 million ($420 per person); and Tillamook County gets $391 million ($14,481 per person). No wonder confetti was falling at the Linn County Courthouse when the verdict was announced. When we pull the knife out of our back, it should have a thank-you note from Linn County on it.
Dear Benton County Commissioners: Please donate my $70 from the settlement to a math scholarship fund for future county commissioners.
Bob Speaker
Corvallis