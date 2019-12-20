Mailbag: Taking potshots at paper's mistakes

Following Emily Dashiell's advice, I submit the following I stumbled over in yesterday's (Dec. 11) G-T. Page 1: in article "OSU Shares Vision Plan. . . " we read, "Ells also expressed concerns about the relationship between OSU's new vision plan the university's expired campus master plan."
On p. 7, "OSU History Professor. . . " the opening paragraph ends "offered the following thoughts on the House impeacdhment action. . ." (this latter I had a hard time writing because spell-checker wouldn't let me write that non-word). covfefe?
Judy Ringle
Corvallis