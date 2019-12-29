Mailbag: Taking issue with AP climate coverage

Recently there have been a number of articles by Seth Borenstein about climate in the G-T (Dec. 2, 4, 5). Mr. Borenstein is listed as an AP writer, but he has mostly been a mouthpiece for the UN's Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC), writing about anthropogenic global warming (AGW).

The IPCC didn't do a very good job of finding AGW, but they sure did a good job of projecting catastrophic weather events that would happen if such warming did occur, scaring the hell out of large segments of the population. Mr. Borenstein has played an important role in spreading the gloom and doom by quoting the IPCC gospel, cherry-picking data from NOAA (Dec. 2 article), and quoting "experts" who agree with the AGW theory (Dec. 5 article).

The latest is his article "Climate Simulations are Mostly Accurate" in the Dec. 5 G-T. This statement is not simply wrong, but absurd. Somehow he has once again found someone who will say climate simulations are accurate when virtually all the data from the many simulations for the past 30 years show them to be not just inaccurate, but very inaccurate. He says some simulations are "slightly on the warm side," but don't worry about it. In fact, the simulations' temperature plots are far higher in all cases than those actually observed.