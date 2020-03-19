Mailbag: Take some time to thank a teacher

I happened to observe a few teachers today outside the classroom discussing what I believe were challenges they are facing in these times with the virus and all while at the same time we are consumed with too much coverage of what we all know is a serious situation regarding the current virus crisis.

It occurs to me that we need to take a minute to thank all of our teachers for the work they are surely having to take on assuring their students that all will be all right while at the same time needing to get the job done.

I think we forget sometimes that whether it be teachers, law enforcement officers of all kinds, or community leaders, they have families too; they have children in school as well, or they have family members as well for whom they share concern, so take a moment to thank them for the new challenges they are facing. They deserve it.

Roger Kroening

Albany

