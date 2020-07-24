Mailbag: Take back liberty at the ballot box

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Albany's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

On July 5 the D-H printed the Declaration of Independence so that we the people could understand the reasoning of the founders' decision to leave the rule of the king of England. It is a must-read for anyone who is concerned about the state of our country today. I have listed a few of those reasons below for you to ponder. Does any of this remind you of the leadership we have today?

"He has refused to Assent to laws, the most wholesome and necessary for the public good."

"He has obstructed the Administration of Justice, by refusing his Assent to Laws for establishing Judiciary powers."

"He has affected to render the Military independent of and superior to the Civil power."

"For cutting off our Trade with all parts of the world."

These are just a few of the reasons stated. Now, 244 years later, we have another king who we need to be separated from. The Supreme Court has stated that no president has "absolute Immunity." Let's make sure that is clear to all in November.

Betty Shelton

Albany

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0