Mailbag: Take action on several levels

With the national awakening to systemic racism, we’re often told that we’re supporting racism through our inaction. But how can we take action to dismantle systemic racism during the pandemic?

The first step is to look at yourself. Do you commit microaggressions or behave in offensive ways toward people of color? Reassess your behavior, and apologize if you acted badly. Educate yourself by reading and having conversations.

Once you’ve started your anti-racist journey, turn outward. Vote, sign petitions and write letters to our representatives. Donate to anti-racist organizations and candidates if you can afford to. Be on the watch for racist behavior around you, and if/when you find it, call out people on it. Have discussions: Was that behavior racist, and if so, how can you change it?

To be fully anti-racist, you must take action on the personal, interpersonal and political levels.

Tristan Van Brocklin

Corvallis

