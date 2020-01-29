Mailbag: Take a closer look at climate and health

Citing a multinational study reported in a 2015 Lancet journal that found an association (not causation) between colder temperatures and increased mortality, Mr. Burreson (Mailbag, Jan. 19) concluded that global warming is beneficial to human health. Conversely, should I link the recent increased mortality in U.S. young adults to warmer weather? Obviously not!

I am weary of population studies that single out one variable (in this case, ambient temperatures) to correlate with one outcome measurement (mortality), while ignoring many important and complex co-determinants of health. The fact that this study also found substantial variations in mortality in different countries, yet tried to make a simple, overreaching conclusion, does not speak well for the quality of the data. Other studies cited in the Lancet suggest that specific periods of extreme temperatures are associated with increased mortality (by 12.1% for heat waves, 12.8% during cold spells), supporting my earlier remark that it is the extreme swings in weather that is stressful to human health.

Any clinic or hospital can tell us there are more sick patients and pneumonia deaths during winter, and yes, we should heed Grandma's advice to bundle up when we go out in the cold. But to jump from there and ignore the negative effects of "global warming" on planetary and human health is beyond my humble reasoning.