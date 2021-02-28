Mailbag: Swamp was bigger than he thought

Regarding Larry Willett’s Feb. 3 letter:

No one needs to answer how they vote or would vote. If you ask me, I would say this is still America, land of the free. Free to vote as I choose, without explaining to anybody.

What good things happened in the last four years? Lowest unemployment rates, house values are up, investments (401K and the like) are up, energy independence is up, bringing our troops home is up, jobs coming back to the USA are up.

I don’t know where Mr. Willett has been the last four years, but it wasn’t all bad. A man came along and said we need to drain the swamp, but found out the swamp was much bigger than he thought. Swamp won.

Jack Cox

Millersburg

