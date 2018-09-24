I support Renee Windsor-White, Democratic candidate for House District 17 State Representative, in the Nov. 6 election. Renee grew up on a farm in rural Illinois, and that experience will serve her well in District 17.
Renee, a Lebanon resident, has spent countless hours visiting District 17 communities, including Lebanon, Mill City, Sweet Home, Stayton and Sublimity.
Her motto is to “Listen, Serve and Lead.” She has heard many people’s concerns, including everything from Internet access for rural areas such as Cascadia to mental health issues for veterans everywhere. She is developing plans to address these critical issues.
Renee is running against 10-year Republican incumbent Sherrie Sprenger. I hope Rep. Sprenger will agree to a debate or participation in a candidates’ forum with Renee.
For more about Renee, see www.renee4OR17.org or e-mail her at renee.for.OR17@gmail.com.
Wendy Nilsen
Lebanon (Sept. 24)