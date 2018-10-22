Having been Republican, Green, Democrat, and Independent, you’d be correct in saying I vote with a non-partisan mindset. Currently, I call myself a progressive and work with others for positive change in our communities. During this election season I’ve attended presentations and debates for the non-partisan positions of Linn County Circuit Court Judge.
At the Democratic meeting, I witnessed the candidates explain their positions. My number one requirement for any public official is honesty. Michael Wynhausen left that stage tainted by untruthfulness.
At the Lebanon Chamber of Commerce forum, I left unimpressed by Mr. Wynhausen’s prosecutorial demeanor and self-aggrandizing. Afterwards, I noticed FB posts from his base that were dishonest in their portrayal of his opponent.
With the hope of hearing more, I invited Michael Wynhausen to speak to our progressive non-partisan group. He declined.
I’ve done my homework and made my decision: Judge Fay Stetz-Waters.
My vote will support openness, honesty, experience and caring. Judge Fay has worked with families, learned the discipline that comes through military service, and kept her cool when serving as an emergency dispatcher. Judge Fay worked at Legal Aid, serving seniors and other Oregonians who needed legal assistance. Judge Fay worked in “my own backyard,” making house calls to Sodaville, Sweet Home and Lebanon.
Vote for honesty!
Vote for even-handedness!
Vote for a Judge who listens to the accused!
Vote for Judge Fay Stetz-Waters!
Marcia Stewart
Lebanon (Oct. 21)