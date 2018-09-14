I've been an Oregon lawyer and a Linn County resident since 1979. I practice in state and federal courts across Oregon, handling criminal as well as civil cases. I support Judge Fay Stetz-Waters's campaign to retain her circuit court seat. She earned the endorsements of her retired predecessor, Judge Carol Bispham Hashagen, of Jim Egan, former Linn County Circuit Judge now Chief Judge of Oregon Court of Appeals, plus retired and current Oregon Supreme Court justices listed on her website: https://www.judgefaystetzwaters.com/.
Judge Stetz-Waters brings a keen intellect, genuine warmth, sincere humility and a wealth of experience in civil as well as criminal law. For the three-quarters of divorce filers who do not have lawyers, Judge Stetz-Waters is patient and understanding.
Paul Meadowbrook
Albany (Sept. 14)