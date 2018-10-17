I am writing to express my support for Rachel Kittson-MaQatish as Linn County Circuit Court Judge and urge you to do so as well.
As a community member, Rachel has selflessly offered decades of community service, right here in Linn County. “Home grown,” she comes from a diverse personal history, reflecting the challenges of a rearing in poverty. She brings a heartfelt and active commitment to bettering the lives of those around her as she betters herself personally and professionally.
She lives her community.
As an attorney, she has dedicated the entirety of her legal practice to us, the Linn County community. Ms. Kittson-MaQatish’s professional legal career has spanned prosecution for the city of Lebanon, family, criminal and personal injury law and, importantly, civil commitment representation for Linn County and the State of Oregon. Her work in the evaluation and potential civil commitment of individuals with serious mental illness has played a vital role in ensuring the safety of our community, as well as those individuals who are at risk to self or others due to the effects of serious mental illness. She adeptly balances the interests of our community with the rights of individuals with compassion as well as accountability.
Rachel will be a stellar addition to the Linn County Circuit Court bench.
Frank Moore
Albany (Oct. 17)