This past weekend I had a good visit with my granddaughter and her family from Victoria, B.C. We celebrated their daughter's first birthday. They have lived in B.C. for several years. I made a point of asking how they like Canada's "socialized medicine." Their immediate response was, "We love it."We talked a bit about some of it's problems, but there is no chance anytime soon that Canada will change to our system of medical care.
We in this country have been indoctrinated for a long time that "socialized medicine" is inherently bad, or at least much inferior to our present private health care system. I support Health Care for all Oregon, and Medicare for all.
Benjamin E. Kenagy, M.D., retired
Albany (April 24)