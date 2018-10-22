I am writing in support of Danny Jaffer for the District 23 position in the Oregon House of Representatives. Danny’s opponent has basically done a disappearing act during his entire time in office. I chalk this up to arrogance or laziness because he has never deigned to explain it either via the media or even one town hall meeting … ignore, ignore, ignore seems to be his modus operandi.
Shame on him! Do we even matter to him? As voters, don’t we have a right to hear from him concerning his stand on the issues facing our state? I want and expect him to communicate with us on matters such as education, campaign financing, jobs, gun ownership, etc.
Mr. Incumbent, please allow the media and the public to ask you questions and get answers to important questions! For example, how is your campaign financed? Should anyone and everyone be able to own assault rifles? Do you value public education and, if so, how do you propose that we secure adequate funding for it? Should the state concern itself with climate change and combat man-made pollution or not?
I’d like your thoughts on all of these matters and more. Stop playing hide and seek! Come out from behind the curtain and give us some answers! What the hay, are we paying you for anyway?
Thomas P. Augustyn
Dallas (Oct. 22)