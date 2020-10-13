 Skip to main content
Mailbag: Supporting Augerot for commissioner

Mailbag: Supporting Augerot for commissioner

I would like to encourage Benton County voters to vote for Xan Augerot for county commissioner.

I have worked with Xan in both volunteer and professional settings, and I find her thoughtful, well-informed and willing to learn. Even when we don’t agree on issues, I know that she is open to hearing another’s perspective and to giving it a fair hearing. Benton County deserves a representative who listens to all the people. Vote for Xan!

Stacy Mellem

Corvallis

