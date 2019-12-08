Mailbag: Support your local newspaper

Like many who have recently submitted letters to the editor, I am distressed by the loss of longtime editor Mike McInally. Somehow he managed to cover the work of several people and still found time to be involved in the local community. How many newspaper editors love poetry and encourage reading and sharing poems?

While certainly the G-T's corporate owner must take responsibility for this sad decision based on profit — the ever-present bottom line of the American way of life — there are others who also share responsibility, and that is the community. How many times have I talked about an event or local news item to friends only to have them say, "Where did you hear that?" and I reply, "In the G-T." "Oh, I don't get the paper."

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-576-4664 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

How can a community paper survive without the support of the community? If we want locally based reporting and coverage of events, we must support it. I wish all the best to Mike and his family as they navigate this change.

Maureen Beezhold

Corvallis

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0