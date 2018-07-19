Once again, peace activists are trying to help Gaza with a flotilla of ships. Al Awda (The Return), Freedom, Mairead and Falestine ships reunited Monday July 16, after more than two months sailing from Scandinavia to Sicily. They have traveled over 4,000 nautical miles and visited over 15 European ports.
Their goal is to reach Gaza and deliver much-needed medical supplies and other blockaded goods.
In past years, Israel turned back the ships, attacking them in international waters, imprisoning the activists (one was Hedy Epstein, 80-plus-year-old Holocaust survivor; another a Palestinian legislator, Hanin Zoabi; another the mother of a British astronaut. Irish activist Mairead Corrigan-Maguire, founder of Peace People, was on board another attempt.)
The flotilla has international activist support: [Canada] Canadian Boat to Gaza, [Greece] Ship to Gaza, [Italy] Freedom Flotilla Italia, [Malaysia] MyCARE Malaysia, [New Zealand/ Aotearoa] Kia Ora Gaza, [Norway] Ship to Gaza, [South Africa] Palestine Solidarity Alliance, [Spain] Rumbo a Gaza, [Sweden] Ship to Gaza, [Turkey] IHH, [United States] US Boat to Gaza, European Campaign to End the Siege of Gaza, and International Committee for Breaking the Siege of Gaza. Australia and New Zealand also have support groups.
You can help with donations, writing your support to your local paper, and asking legislators to pressure Israel to let the ships through to Gaza, which the UN's Trade/Development group states will become uninhabitable by 2020 without international intervention.
Gaza’s refugee camp areas are named for their original villages, so great is their longing to return home.
June Forsyth Kenagy
Albany (July 16)
