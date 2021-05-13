Mailbag: Support Sheppy, Newton, Bricker

A flier recently arrived in the mail, promoting three individuals for the upcoming Albany school board election.

To be honest, I was shocked to see this. Never in my nearly 44 years as an Albany resident have I seen anything like this. It raises a big red flag. It reeks of a political agenda to me. Why have Roger Nyquist, Pete Morse and Brad Wilson banded together to be elected to the school board? I cannot help but think that these three men have an agenda and if elected will have an automatic majority on the board.

I have had conversations with dozens of people regarding this situation, including many current educators, and every one of them shares my concern. Many wonder how Roger Nyquist thinks he has time to serve on the school board. He owns multiple businesses and is the chair of the Linn County Board of Commissioners, which means he already has a full plate on his hands.

I am urging you to take a closer look as to what is happening here and vote for the candidates who will best serve the students, staff and patrons of the Greater Albany Public Schools. To that end, I am supporting Will Sheppy, Denee Newton and Frank Bricker for those positions.

Burl Wheaton

Albany

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0