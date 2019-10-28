I was surprised to read a letter recently in which the writer basically stated that he was canceling his subscription to the Democrat-Herald because he felt it was too liberal. And on the same page was an opinion piece by Marc Thiessen, a very conservative pundit. I often read opinion pieces I don’t agree with but I would not consider canceling my subscription to the Democrat-Herald because I believe overall it is a very good newspaper and vital to our community. And when I say community I mean Linn and Benton counties.
In that day’s paper, there was local and national news; there was an article on GAPS funding and a community forum – a very important piece of information for parents. There was information on local sports, local entertainment, police issues, a panel discussion on health care, a bond proposal, etc. How would we get all of this information in one place without the local newspaper?
Community newspapers are vital to our local economy and our democracy. I will do whatever I can to support our local paper because I cannot imagine the community without one!
You have free articles remaining.
Joanna Stockslager
Albany (Oct. 26)