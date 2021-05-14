Mailbag: Support momentum by voting Whitebear

I have worked in higher education for the past 20 years, and I have seen firsthand the positive impact on students’ growth, wellbeing and academic success when they are educated in equitable and just environments.

I also have seen the damage to students’ mental health and ability to learn and form positive relationships when they are not.

Dr. Luhui Whitebear has a proven track record of advancing equity in the Corvallis School District. Dr. Whitebear has worked to support antiracist policy in the district and beyond, and has served on the school renaming task force so that no Corvallis student has to study in a school named after someone who would have excluded and harmed them. She has advocated for LGBTQIA+ students, and for school and classroom practices that support their development.

An educator herself, Dr. Whitebear creates environments where students feel encouraged, supported and challenged in positive ways. I’ve heard her students talk about her classes as powerful and life-changing experiences.

As a soon-to-be foster parent of LGBTQIA+ teens, I want a candidate who will help the youth in my care thrive. I have known Dr. Whitebear for nearly six years. She is a candidate I trust to support our community’s most vulnerable young people, and all students.