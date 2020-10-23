Mailbag: Support meaningful climate action

Let’s elect Bernadette Hansen to the Oregon Senate (District 12) and get to work on sensible efforts to address climate change.

I recently floated the beautiful Rogue River Canyon in southwestern Oregon. Fire warnings were prevalent, and at times the sky was hazy from fires already burning in Oregon and California. The forested slopes of the steep canyon through which I floated were crispy and ready for a spark. I had a lot of time to gaze at the surrounding forests.

I kept thinking about some people’s sentiments that, rather than undertake realistic climate actions, we need to rake our forests or conduct other impractical forms of forest management. How on earth would you rake the Rogue River Canyon?

Bernadette understands that climate action must involve decreasing carbon pollution, and the most notable way to do that is to decrease the use of fossil fuels and ramp up use of renewable energy. She has great ideas for getting that done, and her ideas mesh well with viewpoints already represented in our state.

Check out Bernadette’s platform, vote for her and, in doing so, support meaningful climate action.

Ruth Jacobs

Corvallis

