Mailbag: Support legislation, contact state reps

It’s an ill wind that blows no good.
That old saying is very true in the case of COVID-19. The one “good” that came out of the pandemic was being able to get the medical care you needed free of any charge. What a comfort and blessing that was, to know that you didn’t have to make life-or-death decisions about the cost of treatment. No choice between eating and paying medical bills.
Health care should be a right of every human being, not a privilege. Health Care for all Oregon is working every day to make the “good” of the human right to medical attention a reality. Please contact your state representative and support the proposed legislation.
A.C. Austed
Albany