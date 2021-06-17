 Skip to main content
Mailbag: Support legislation, contact state reps
It’s an ill wind that blows no good.

That old saying is very true in the case of COVID-19. The one “good” that came out of the pandemic was being able to get the medical care you needed free of any charge. What a comfort and blessing that was, to know that you didn’t have to make life-or-death decisions about the cost of treatment. No choice between eating and paying medical bills.

Health care should be a right of every human being, not a privilege. Health Care for all Oregon is working every day to make the “good” of the human right to medical attention a reality. Please contact your state representative and support the proposed legislation.

A.C. Austed

Albany

 

