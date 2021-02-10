Mailbag: Support leadership of BIPOC

To Sen. Wyden, Sen. Merkley and Rep. DeFazio,

I am writing the three of you together because you, our Oregon delegation to the federal government, are older white men and as such possess the height of privilege in our society.

Racism is pervasive across our country, but the mark that racism made here is stark. That said, it is obvious that the sum of Oregon’s politics are quite left-of-center, and your positions are quite solid and secure.

Those who planned the insurrection on Jan. 6 — especially the members of the House and Senate — are engaged in this activity to intimidate the popular and influential women and people of color who are serving our country. People of color and women need to know they have a place in leadership. They need to know they are respected and safe.

Those of us who also dream of running for office need to see this current wave grow and not shrink because of the racist cowards on the Trump bandwagon. Those who aided the attack are unapologetic. They must be forced from office.