Mailbag: Support Johnson for Albany mayor

I saw a yard sign in Albany that reads “Vote Alex Johnson II Mayor.” If I lived in Albany, I would vote for him.

I first met Alex when I volunteered at Vets Helping Vets HQ. I learned he was a veteran, like my dad. I kept running into him around Albany. He has always been friendly to me and has never pushed his insurance business on me, when I know he sells insurance. He is genuine and not fake about his friendliness. He made himself available at the senior center for a meet-the-city-councilor time.

I have read letters to the editor praising his work in Albany. He has been in the newspaper for things that he has done for Albany. I have agreed with his decisions for Albany as reported in the newspaper on the city council meetings.

Everything that I have heard, seen or read about him causes me to support him in his run for Albany mayor. Albany’s city business affects me because I attend church and shop in Albany.

Rebecca Eigel

Tangent

