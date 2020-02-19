Mailbag: Support for Trump not backed by facts

I am always amused to read letters by James Farmer. They contain the same stink bombs that Trump drops — seeds of truth surrounded by nothing even resembling facts.

First we were told by Mr. Farmer that Trump is here for the common man (that is, if you don't count his plan to gut Social Security and Medicare, which was not mentioned). Oh, and also not brought up was the removal of protections for clean water — great for the polluters, but not for everyone else. And I wonder how schoolchildren will eat after the Trump administration took away funding for lunches.

Then, today (Mailbag, Feb. 11), Mr. Farmer quoted one of Trump's half-truths: "They sent 60,000 of our factories out of the country in trade deals," insinuating that the nasty Democrats did it. Wrong. No one sent them. They went to get cheap labor and make big profits for themselves and their investors, and it has been happening since 2001. Ivanka Trump's clothing line is made exclusively in Bangladesh, China and Indonesia. Dems again?

Trump inherited a solid economy from Obama. What can absolutely be attributed to Trump is that, after promising in 2016 that he would eliminate the national debt, he has increased it by $3 trillion and left the country with no chance of paying it down, due to his signing of new spending laws and tax breaks for the rich.