Mailbag: Suggestion on COVID statistics
Suggestion regarding publishing COVID statistics: Knowing the number of daily cases in Benton County is not very useful. It would be much better to know the prevalence estimates from OSU TRACE. The current estimate for students is 0.69%. That means if I am not vaccinated and I encounter a student, I have a 7 in 1000 chance of infection. If I'm vaccinated (95% effective), the probability falls to 3.5 in 10,000. If both the student and I are wearing masks, my risk drops to 1 in 10,000 (assuming mask 70% effectiveness). This is information I can use to decide what risks to take.

Thomas Dietterich

Corvallis

