Mailbag: Successful in-person learning

I have a young relative who has been attending in-person school in Oregon since October.

The child attends five days a week, six and a half hours a day. They have thrived with a full-time state-certified teacher and also a fulltime in-class aid to help monitor distance and hygiene of students, as well as help the children with their work.

The child has had all the fun of recess time and lunch with classmates.

Other than wearing masks or face shields and having their temperature taken before entering school, it seems like school as normal. All the parents know how important it is to keep children home with any illness symptoms, for the safety of all the students and staff.

This is not a private school. It is a charter school. Parents do not pay for children to attend. The staff members have been teaching and working since October without benefit of the vaccines recently made available. Kids are learning and everyone has stayed healthy.