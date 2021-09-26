 Skip to main content
Mailbag: 'Stupidity is a terminal disease'
Mailbag: 'Stupidity is a terminal disease'

James Farmer’s letter in today’s (16 September) edition of the DH regarding choice in getting vaccinated is a perfect example of the ignorance and social irresponsibility that will allow this virus to perpetuate. As long as there is a pool of unvaccinated hosts, this virus will continue to spread. Unfortunately, those who choose not to be vaccinated are the same people who resist other forms of mitigation like masking and social distancing.

Hospitals are overrun, medical personnel are exhausted, and the virus continues to spread because of the unvaccinated. The virus will also continue to mutate. Eventually, a variant may emerge that is resistant to the current vaccines. At that point, we are back to square one. My grandmother used to say that “ignorance is curable, but stupidity is a terminal disease.”

Kenneth R. England

Albany

