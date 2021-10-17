Mailbag: Stupid must often be dealt with

Re: Mailbag — “Stupidity is a terminal disease,” Kenneth R. England, Sept. 26

Thank you, Mr. England! These willfully, deliberately and militantly ignorant (i.e., stupid) people desperately need to be called out loudly and frequently! It’s beyond insanity and well into the grotesque that their solution to a health/medical issue that’s killed over half a million Americans is to pervert it into a political and/or cultural issue, then advocate a horse de-wormer as a treatment. That’s nuts!

However, often in my life I’ve been utterly amazed at how proud they seem to be of their willfully chosen ignorance, i.e., stupidity.

Seems to me that we would be well advised to go back and read a couple of books that treat the subject of human evil written by Dr. M. Scott Peck: “The Road Less Traveled,” 1978; and (most especially!) “People of the Lie,” 1983.

There ought to be a commemorative statue of Dr. Peck somewhere — but I digress.

Your grandmother was right. You can’t fix stupid, but oftentimes it must be dealt with.

Bill Halsey

Albany

