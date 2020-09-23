Mailbag: Study describes HR 763 benefits

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The terrible, unprecedented wildfires in Oregon and elsewhere across the West continue to cause unimaginable heartache and loss.

And climate science predicts extended dry seasons, extreme heat waves and devastating fires will continue into the future, due to global climate change resulting from humanity’s continued dependence on fossil fuels.

Turning around our fossil fuel-based economy is daunting, but the Energy Innovation and Carbon Dividend Act of 2019 (HR 763) offers a path forward. This Carbon Fee and Dividend legislation now has 83 co-sponsors in the U.S. House of Representatives.

Phased-in carbon fees would be placed on greenhouse gas emissions at their source, returning the revenues to U.S. households. Analyses done by respected economists show how Carbon Fee and Dividend policy would encourage clean-energy innovation and add jobs while quickly and significantly reducing our carbon emissions.

A new 2020 Household Impact Study just released by Citizens’ Climate Lobby describes the financial benefits of HR 763 for U.S. households. The amount of money received in dividends by most individuals and families would more than compensate for any increased fees paid for gas and other fossil fuel-related expenses.