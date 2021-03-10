Mailbag: Students should be included in numbers

Re “OSU added 68 student cases of COVID-19 last week; agencies still unsure how many are listed in Benton County numbers” (Feb. 25):

If Oregon State University students who live on campus or in off-campus Corvallis housing aren’t being reported in the Benton County numbers, they should be. These students live in Benton County; they shop for groceries in Benton County; they pick up takeout or dine outdoors in Benton County; they socialize (per guidelines or not) in Benton County.

They are in contact with Benton County townies through businesses, child care, employment, friendships, and classes and other services taught or provided by OSU faculty and staff members who live in Benton County. They receive medical care in Benton County; they would, presumably, be hospitalized in Benton County if they became seriously ill; and hopefully they will soon be vaccinated in Benton County.

It would be irresponsible to suggest that we should pretend OSU students exist in a hermetically sealed bubble and shouldn’t be included when calculating our local risk level. I hope that’s not what the Gazette-Times is doing when they continue asking this question (and appear to link it to the desire to enjoy a lower risk level like Linn County’s. I hope staff members clarify their interest in this line of inquiry in future reporting.